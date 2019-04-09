Speech to Text for Man Says His Home Still Doesn't Have Power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we spent the day talking with people who are trying to get their lives back on track. waay 31's casey albritton is on nixon chapel road ... with one man's story. casey? casey? you can see behind me, the front of this home was destroyed by the tornado. officials told me all electricity has been restored through out the area...but homeowner, terry elliott, says he still doesn't have power. take a look at this video.... all day people have been trying to remove debris from elliott's lawn. elliott told me the tornado went right over his home monday morning ....and removing the trees from his yard will take at least two more days. he says he's the only one on his street without power, and he thinks it's because of how much damage his home has. they say it was six miles on the ground and we had a lot of people come by looking at our house so i guess it's probably one of the worst." i also talked to workers for ervin cable construction and they told me they have been out here all day trying to restore cable to the area....they said they have a long way to go and it could take a couple of days. reporting live in albertville, ,casey albritton, waay 31 news.