Speech to Text for Work Zone Awareness Campaign

alabama ranks ninth in the nation for fatal crashes in work zones. this is "work zone awareness week" - and we're hearing from the survivor of one of those crashes. waay 31's scottie kay shows us his long road to recovery in hopes that you'll be mindful of road crews. after nearly eight years of working on alabama roads, kenneth hopper can no longer wear a vest like this one, after he and a coworker were struck by a driver three years ago. it's something hopper prays no other road crew will ever have to experience. pkg: kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "he has a pair of twins. i just got done asking him how old they were. he said they were eighteen months old. right after this was when it happened." in april 2016, kenneth hopper was talking with his friend jake smith while they were working for the alabama department of transportation on i-65 in morgan county , when a driver crashed into their work zone. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "sounded like lightning striking. i remember that. i held my hands up like this. i don't know how long we were there, laying on the ground." hopper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his friend smith passed away. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "he was a great young man. a great person." because of the wreck, hopper has had to undergo several surgeries. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "shoulder, ankles, foot, leg." he just recently started walking again without assistance, but says he'll probably never be able to walk the way he used to. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "i can't walk a long distance without having to stop. i'll get there sooner or later, but i used to just take off. i used to run and jog a lot, and i can't do any of that anymore." besides the physical pain he's still feeling today, the sound of speeding cars and the smell of brake dust also gets to hopper. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "i have nightmares." because of what happened to him and his friend, hopper now has some advice for other drivers. kenneth hopper, work zone survivor "slow down. look at your surroundings. don't tailgate. pay attention. i hope they're not using their cell phones and reading books and stuff. put it down. we want them to get to heir jobs safe, and at the end of our day of working, we want to go home safe." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news