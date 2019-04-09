Clear
Missing Mom and Baby Found Safe

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

im alyssa martin... new at midday - a pregnant teenager and her 9 month old baby have been found safe - after they were reported missing in late march. the jackson county sheriff's office said 17 year old shayla wood and her baby were staying with a friend in boaz. sheriffs deputies were looking for the two after they were reported missing from family in flat rock. its unclear why wood left her family's home. deputies say
