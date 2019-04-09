Speech to Text for Rain will affect your Morning Commute

we continue our team coverage back here in huntsville with a look at what you might be facing as you head out the door this morning. waay31's steven dilsizian is live tracking road conditions as you start your morning commute. im here along governors drive where the big issue is standing water all over the roads. there may be some debris on or near the roads because of the wind from yesterdays storms. these roads right now are over-saturated, holding a ton of water from the constant waves of rain. if you are heading out the door this morning make sure to drive carefully on the roads, ponding is a major concern. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.