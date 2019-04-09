Speech to Text for Crews working to Restore Power Poles after Storms

happening today -- utility crews are expected to finish restoring power to those without power in marshall county. yesterday's tornado left dozens of people in the dark -- and many are still in the dark this morning. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now from marshall county with when we can expect power to be restored. good morning greg and alyssa...i talked to the marshall dekalb electric cooperative this morning to find out exactly where they are with restoring power. they told me they have restored power to everyone they can -- but there are still a few areas where lines need to be repaired and they'll be working on those today. an e-f tornado hit parts of marshall county yesterday leaving a trail of destruction behind. on highway 431 -- power poles were snapped in half causing the area to lose power. at one point yesterday -- more than 45-hundred people were without power in the areas of horton, section line, mount high, and portions of highway 431. crews spent most of the day working to restore power and clean up the downed trees and power lines. i'm still working to find out exactly what areas are still affected by the outages. once i know that information i will bring it to you. live in guntersville, rr, waay 31 news.