Speech to Text for Rob's April 9th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the final four. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? expect gradual clearing this morning as lingering showers and weak thunderstorms begin to exit the tennessee valley. by this afternoon we will transition to mostly sunny skies and much warmer afternoon highs. today's highs will top out in the upper 70s. by wednesday and thursday we will likely see highs in the low 80s which will be the first 80s of 2019 for part of the tennessee valley. next chance for rain will arrive late thursday night and into friday morning. an embedded thunderstorm is possible but nothing severe. better chances for thunderstorms will arrive by this weekend. the day of most concern will be sunday where storms could be strong to severe. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door.