Speech to Text for Emergency response crews on standby

on redstone arsenal. our team coverage continues with waay 31's sarah singleterry ... she's live now in hazel green after talking with emergency response crews across madison county ... i'm at the hazel green volunteer fire department where trucks are loaded and crews are ready to jump in and help where needed ... that's also the case for other area response teams ... alec manke "this generator can run corded saws, corded power tools, anything we might need tonight in this weather." alec manke and his fellow volunteer fire fighters stocked their trucks and are ready if needed... am "we also have fuel for it, and we have some maintenance stuff for the chainsaw." manke is new to the team and hasn't worked a north alabama severe weather event ... but he did go down to lee county back in march to help those in need after tornadoes hit the area ... and says the experience prepared him to deal with storm damage ... am "it prepared me as knowing that something bad could happen, and i meet see stuff that i never saw before." in other areas of madison county ... 12 madison public works employees are on standby tonight ... ready to be called in if they're needed ... in huntsville ... there's a crew prepared to respond to any issues after hours back in hazel green ... manke told me they may find themselves removing fallen trees and putting tarps on houses ... he's even prepared for search and rescue ... am "if a house gets torn down then we go and search and make sure there's nobody there that needs help." he said that's why the chain saw is probably the most important tool on the truck ... am "you can cut down trees with it. if you have to cut through the framing of a two by four on a house you can do that." live in hazel green ss waay 31 news