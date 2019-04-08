Speech to Text for Communities cleaning up after damaging storms

take a look at this video a marshall county viewer sent us! you can see what looks like a wall cloud, likely where a tornado formed. the national weather service did confirm there was an e- f-1 tornado in marshall county the red cross says around 25 homes were damaged by this storm here in marshall county... three of those homes are in this small portion of section line road... waay 31's kody fisher spoke to people impacted by storm along section line road in albertville and how the clean up process is coming along. herbert beck was at work monday morning... and his family was asleep in their beds when the tornado hit... destroying his garage... and ripping the shingles off the roof off his house... as soon as it passed... his wife called him to let him know everyone was safe and sound... but it was still incredibly scary... herbert beck/storm victim "the tornado had actually done hit before she even knew it was coming." nats: grady frick lives across the road from beck... he's just as shook from the storm... grady frick/storm victim "i'll never forget the sound." in his storm shelter he heard... grady frick/storm victim "a real high pitched whine from the wind and all of a sudden it was gone." when the dust settled... he saw roughly 30 trees uprooted on his property... one... destroying his garage... grady frick/storm victim "we are very pleased we're still here." that's exactly how the beck family feels... herbert beck/storm victim "i'm just thankful that everybody's okay." now... these neighbors will focus on rebuilding... frick will work to plant trees... grady frick/storm victim "carry on from day to day and replace them as we go." the becks will replace their garage... and put a new roof on their home... herbert beck/storm victim "we can build back. that's no problem."