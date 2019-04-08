Speech to Text for Kate's Monday Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they should have been destroyed. through the rest of monday the severe threat will remain as more strong thunderstorms move in from southwest and into the tennessee valley. the primary concern will be damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado. we are also concerned about thunderstorms training over the same locations. this may lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding. continue to be weather aware monday. the thunderstorm threat will end tonight and into the overnight hours for the tennessee valley. expect the return of sunshine by tuesday afternoon with dry weather wednesday through thursday afternoon. rain chances will pick back up late thursday and into friday morning but no severe weather is expected. better chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by sunday. people in tennessee are pulling out all the stops to