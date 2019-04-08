Speech to Text for Weather In The Shoals

the national weather service confirmed a small tornado is responsible for destroying homes in marshall county.. the ef-1 twister knocked down power lines and caused damage to stores.. stores even had to close because of the power outages.. storms were widespread throughout the valley... waay31s breken terry joins us live with a look at the shoals, breken? im here along highway 72 also known as florence boulevard and you can see the sun is trying to come out. we saw a little bit of rain in the shoals but that's basically it. colbert, lauderdale, and franklin co emergency management officials tell me the storms from earlier did not cause any damage. live in flo bt waay31.