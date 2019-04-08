Weather In The Shoals

Clear

Emergency management officials in the Shoals said Monday's storms did not cause any damage there.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 7:32 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the national weather service confirmed a small tornado is responsible for destroying homes in marshall county.. the ef-1 twister knocked down power lines and caused damage to stores.. stores even had to close because of the power outages.. storms were widespread throughout the valley... waay31s breken terry joins us live with a look at the shoals, breken? im here along highway 72 also known as florence boulevard and you can see the sun is trying to come out. we saw a little bit of rain in the shoals but that's basically it. colbert, lauderdale, and franklin co emergency management officials tell me the storms from earlier did not cause any damage. live in flo bt waay31.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
