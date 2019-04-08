Speech to Text for I-Team Investigation: Used Tire Safety

tonight . a waay 31 i-team investigation takes a look at something that could mean the difference between a safe family drive . and a dangerous car crash. your car's tires are critically important to keeping you safe. here in the tennessee valley, most people buy new tires. but some folks buy used tires. across the country . more than ten percent of all tires sold are used. and buying used is becoming more popular. waay 31's greg privett investigates used tire safety . and why a tire's age is critical. <<nats > safe tires are a priority for keon similton. <keon similton 10-57-55 > "my first concern is the safety of my children and the safety when i'm driving down the road." similton says he always buys used tires. he buys tires here . because he trusts the people selling them. and the father- of- four has a mini-van full of family members . trusting him to make the right decisions. <keon similton 10-56-35 > "this is a daily car for us. i want to make sure that we can be safe." <scott mckelvy 10-48-49 > "we've been selling used tires just about as long as we've been in business which would be about 45 years now." scott mckelvy is one of the owners of ok tires. the decatur dealer sells far more new tires than used. but new tire prices . <scott mckelvy > "about $400 a set to well over $1,000 a set." . make used tires friendly to family budgets. <scott mckelvy > "i think used tires are a good value for some people. but, i do think it's important that tires are inspected properly so that it's obvious that they are in good shape before they're in use." mckelvy told waay 31 . when it comes to used .his trained tire technicians check for the obvious: treadwear . damage . and defects like exposed cords . and belt separation. and something not so obvious . if a tire is too old to be safe on the road. <scott 10-50-36 > "we see that quite often. while the industry really doesn't give us a specific age, they do tell us that most warranties stop at around six years on a new tire." standup "industry experts agree a tire's age is much more critical than whether it's used. just like cars . tires technically become used as soon as you put them on the road. we're all riding on them. so, buying used tires might be perfectly safe if they're not too old." <scott > "it's like any rubber product and the other components that are used to make the tire, they age from just being exposed to the elements." the national highway traffic safety administration points out . "most vehicle owners can easily overlook tire aging, increasing their risk of a crash." most people wear out their tires' tread well before a tire's age might become an issue. but, the federal regulator says aging could be an issue for tires not regularly on the road. and it warns tire aging in sunbelt states . like alabama . is a bigger worry because sunlight and warm weather contribute to tire aging. you can determine how old a tire is . by looking at its identification number. <scott > "on most tires, the last four digits, the four numbers on the serial numbers tell you both the week and year of manufacture." scott mckelvy is proud his customers are loyal and keep coming back. when the rubber hits the road . he says it all comes down to finding a reputable dealer you can trust. <scott mckelvy 10-53-40 > "we do everything we can to make a qualified inspection. and the last thing we want is to sell somebody something that they'll have a problem with." <keon similton 10-56-10 > "as a customer, that means they care about somebody's safety, not only mine, but other customers as well." safety assurances that comfort keon similton . about his precious cargo. <keon > "my safety and whoever i have in the car, too, including my family." greg privett, waay 31 news.> at waay tv dot com ... we explain how to decode a tire identification number. be careful of used tire sellers with a short track record. they've been known to scrub off those numbers. also, in decatur, two reputable tire dealers report their tire discards have been pilfered for resale . when