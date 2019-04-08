Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Utility Crews Restoring Power from Tornado Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trees. utility crews have been working around the clock in marshall county to make sure the lights come back on. it was all hands on deck as waay-31s alexis scott, caught up with them. alexis? one man told me he and his team had been around mount olive drive since 6 this morning and they probably wouldn't be leaving until after 7 tonight. he told me he knew tornado damage is a part of the job -- and he was thankful to make sure everyone could get around safely. he told me the main damage utility crews have seen today is from fallen trees. earlier -- they had to block off one portion of mount olive road for about an hour and half due to a utility pole being down. he told me -- their main priority is cutting down the trees that could be dangerous and then moving those trees away from homes. utility crews told me -- if you see downed power lines -- don't touch them or drive over them! when i asked the utility crews about how many of them have been out today -- he told me everyone who could come in -- came in today. the american red cross is assessing damage across marshall county and will have a full damage report soon. reporting live in marshall county -- alexis scott waay-31 news