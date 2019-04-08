Speech to Text for Neighbor Helps With Cleanup

happening now, neighbors are helping each other in marshall county, after a confirmed tornado. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods to show us how people are rolling up their sleeves to help. scottie? i'm here on laura mae lane in albertville. as you can see, many houses on this road saw damage from the stormfrom trees falling in their driveways to some homeowners even needing tarps on their roofs. i got out here around noon today and learned that many folks had been out here working since early this morning. one neighbor i spoke with says he woke up to a loud noise just after 6:00 this morning, and thought he was reliving a tornado he experienced back in 2011. during that tornado, many trees fell and his home was damaged, so he didn't know what to expect when he got up this morning and walked outside. nicholas sherman's home remained untouched by this morning's twister, but many of his neighbors weren't as lucky. some of their yards and driveways were covered with downed trees. sherman decided to help them out by cutting up the fallen trees and clearing out those driveways, because he says he knows what it's like to be hit. we really had nothing else to do today and they needed help, so we just started chopping. we've got chainsaws and everything, so we were like, 'let's go at it.' loaded up several truckloads of wood and brought it back to our place. i saw several other neighbors cutting up downed trees at other affected homes, and helping place tarps on roofs. the man i spoke with says he's just glad to know everyone survived. reporting live in marshall county, sk, waay 31 news the national weather service confirmed a small tornado is responsible for destroying homes in marshall