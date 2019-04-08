Speech to Text for Family Home Destroyed in Albertville

it'll take thousands of dollars to repair all the property damage in albertville. waay 31's casey albritton talked to one homeowner who says they lost a lot of expensive equipment. casey? i'm here at the intersection of nixon chapel road and mccoy road where you can see behind me is just piles of debris and broken equipment. one family told me this used to be a storage unit that held their two tractors and other important items. the benefild family lives in a home about two minutes away.....but you can see over here where their mobile home has flipped over and is now destroyed. take a look at this video.... it seems as if no trees fell on the building, but instead it looks like th tornado just ran straight through it. you can see pieces of the storage unit scattered all over the area. you can see objects sitting up in trees. the homeowner, landell benefild, told me it could take a lot of money to clean and repair everything....but he also says he is keeping a positive attitude. landell benefild/ homeowner "nobody in the community that i know of is hurt so we're just very thankful that we still have our home so we will have a place to sleep tonight." people in the area that i've talked to say they are also trying to stay optimistic and thankful. benefild also told me that rock springs baptist church members have been stopping by homes all day offering help. reporting live in albertville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.