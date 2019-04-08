Speech to Text for Madison County EMA Briefing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to get it fixed.. in madison county emergency crews are preparing for storms that are moving into the area.. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the huntsville- madison county emergency management agency this afternoon-- after learning the latest on the weather here in madison county. dan najahe-- i just talked with emergency management agency officials in the last xx minutes. they told me they'er monitoring the storm system closely but there are no damage reports right now. the agency told me there are about 130 weather sirens in madison county, of those, three are not working. take a look at where one of the weather sirens that currently isn't working used to sit. this is along kelly spring road and crimson lane in harvest. emergency management officials told me last week a car crashed into the siren that sits along this curve.. you can see cautionary tape now has been placed around the area, but the siren was removed. officials told me it's unknown if or when the siren will be replaced. however- sirens are meant to alert those outdoors so you shouldn't rely on them if you're inside your home during a storm. emergency management officials- explained sirens are controlled by technology that has them only go off if you're in an area impacted by a warning issued by the national weather service. emergency management officials said the other two weather sirens that are currently not working are located on redstone arsenal. they told me it's up to the arsenal to schedule them to be repaired. i reached out to the post to learn where they are located--but haven't heard back. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.