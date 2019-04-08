Speech to Text for Woman Injured After Tree Fell

neighborhoods.. one of the hardest-hit streets in marshall county is laura mae lane - where we know one homeowner injured her leg! downed trees are littering the neighborhood. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to one neighbor who told her he's thankful to have such great friends as neighbors. there are trees and debris everywhere . but the people who live nearby on laura mae lane told me it's a working effort to keep everyone safe. everyone was outside picking up tree branches or even getting their saws and cutting pieces of trees down. many peoples' homes have damage to their roofs and yards. there were even downed power lines from one house. everyone i spoke to seemed to be in high spirits -- all because neighbors are helping neighbors. i mean, i had so much help i didn't have time to get nervous to tell you the truth. but i mean it's just one of those things that happened, i didn't even know this was supposed to come up last night. charlie lacroy told me he is thankful no one was hurt too badly in this tornado. lacroy told me he was actually asleep though a apart of the the storm until his wife woke him up. in fact ... everyone i spoke to said the tornado moved through very fast - they heard the loud sounds, then it was over and trees were everywhere. reporting live in marshall county -- alexis scott waay-31 news