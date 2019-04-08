Speech to Text for Mobile Home Lifted Off The Ground By Tornado

saefly home... in albertville -- one of the hardest hit areas was mount olive drive. and one man told us the tornado literally lifted up his home, while he was inside! waay-31s alexis scott is live to share his story. alexis? pete burdock told me he was sleeping in his home with his dog when he heard the wind blowing. he said within minutes he felt his mobile home shake back and forth -- then he told me for about 10 minutes he experienced the worst thing in his life. you're looking at pete burdock's home after the tornado lifted it about 10- feet off the ground. he told me his car is ruined ....his home has water damage and his roof is has a large hole. you can see where he had some property that also flew over into his neighbor's yard. many people on mount olive drive told me they're thankful to be alive. burdock told me because he was sleeping at the time, the storm caught him off guard. "it was scary. it was just rain, then all of sudden the wind just started blowing. it wasn't like it was a silence and and a loud roaring noise or anything, it was just wind coming." burdock told me is unsure of what he and his family will do tonight -- since they cant stay here in their home. but he is thankful to be alive -- with only a few bruises. marshall county emergency management agency told me they'll have their crew out surveying mount olive road and other damaged roads all day today. reporting live in albertville -- alexis scott waay-31 news