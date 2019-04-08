Speech to Text for Volunteers Helping After Tornado Touches Down

trees! new at five... it took no time for a decatur church to load up a trailer of supplies and hit the road for marshall county. they stopped at laura mae lane first. it was one of the hardest hit areas, and many homeowners were in need of extra hands. waay 31's scottie kay followed the church group from decatur and joins us live with their story. scottie? as you can see, many folks here on laura mae lane needed tarps put on their roofs after this morning's tornado made its mark on their neighborhood. but many of the folks who live out here tell me they didn't expect to see people from other counties show up to help out. cody michael, grant street church of christ "if this were my family, i would hope someone would share something better than what i had with me." cody michael and his team from grant street church of christ in decatur loaded up a trailer full tarps, roofing nails, and bottled water monday morning and drove more than an hour to help complete strangers in marshall county. cody michael, grant street church of christ "it doesn't matter where people live, if people need help, that's what god sends people for. if you've been blessed with something, bless others with what you've got. you're never given anything to keep it to yourself." the church group spent the day nailing down tarps on roofs that were damaged by monday morning's tornado. luckily, they've had experience doing this before, and had plenty of leftover supplies from when they responded to lee county just last month. cody michael, grant street church of christ "jesus came, not to be served, but to serve others. and the only way we can be like christ is if we go out and give to others and spend our time helping them." it's something nicholas shermanwhose neighbors on laura mae lane got a lot of damagewas grateful to see. nicholas sherman, lives on laura mae lane "it's pretty cool, because they came from so far just to help out and give a hand for free." and michael says this is only the beginning. cody michael, grant street church of christ "we'll be back. this is just day one. there's going to be a lot of needs and we'll be back for every need that we can fill." those with the church tell me they'll be on standby here in marshall county for the rest of the night, and they're expecting to head to blount county tomorrow to help with the clean-up efforts there. reporting live in marshall county, sk, waay 31