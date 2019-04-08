Speech to Text for Survey Marshall Co.

an e-f one tornado has wind speeds of up to a hundred miles per hour. waay 31's casey albrritton was in marshall county as the national weather service went out to look at the damage. casey, show us what you're seeing. i'm here at a home along mccoy road where the homeowner told me that the tornado damaged his trucks. you can see right over here where a tree fell on the front of the truck creating a large dent. while there is some property damage in the area, the national weather service says the majority of cleanup will consist of picking up trees. take a look at this video...you can see trees covering the ground and crews working removing some of those limbs. we've seen a lot of neighbors out here helping each other. a lot goes into determining how powerful a tornado is. i asked the national weather service how they make the determination. we have seen some roof damage, some minor roof damage to some structures, barns, sheds, stuff like that have been destroyed or have more significant damage but as far as homes, goes sheltered homes we've mainly seen roof damage in this area. and so for now, the national weather service gives it an e-f- one rating ... but that could change as they look at more damage. they say it's important for you to have a way to get weather notifications through out this evening. reporting live in guntersville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.