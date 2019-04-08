Speech to Text for Survey Crews check out Storm Damage

news. new details at midday - the national weather service is in marshall county right now surveying storm damage. they'll likely view damaage on mount olive drive in guntersville. waay 31's rodneya ross spent the morning there and joins us live to show us the damage. rodneya? heather chandler "my doors were swinging open and they swung all the way open and all you could see was black. everything was pitch black." heather chandler was already working when that tornado came through.... "i had a woman come in about i'll say 5:30. and she said 'you know be weather aware. i was listening to the radio and there's a coming from douglas and the horton area." she told me she began to hear loud noises and the sky got dark and she knew it was time to get to herself and her customers to safety... "when the power went out i told them i think the tornadoes coming. we need to get in the bathroom." and three miles down the road people who live on mount olive drive and mount olive road experienced lots of damage in their neighborhoods... tony carnley "got outside and fences was all torn down all scattered all over the neighbors." now hours later, the cleanup process is well underway. "working together down there and clearing the roads. so a lot of volunteers."