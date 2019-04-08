Speech to Text for Locals begin Assessing Storm Damage

this morning- waay 31 has crews throughout marshall county- where we saw the bulk of the storm damage from this morning's severe weather. waay 31s steven dilsizian joins us live from marshall county - steven tell us where you are and what youre seeing. alyssa-- this is just one small portion of the damage in marshall county-- as rodneya touched on another area a second ago. but you can see-- this house off of jordan lane and highway 205 suffered major damage from this morning's storm. in my hands is just one of the many roof shingles that blew off this house. but the man who lives-- is nothing but positive. t's been a difficult couple of days for joe boyd - an 89 year old man who turns 90 in just two days. take sot: joe boyd vinyard - turns 90 in 2 days "maybe its like with auburn basketball... my luck... my luck ran out" on monday morning - boyd's house was just one of many along jordan lane in guntersville that suffered damage. boyd says he was coming back from breakfast when he saw what happened. take sot: joe boyd vinyard - turns 90 in 2 days "i saw the lights of the cars... police cars... and i said i dont believe there moving... oh boy ive been hit again." his house suffered damage during the 2011 outbreak and now once again on monday morning. but boyd tells me he is a korean war veteran. he's seen lives lost and true damage. so, to him. a damaged roof and destroyed barn is nothing. take sot: joe boyd vinyard - turns 90 in 2 days "this is just a minor thing that happened, and one of the increments of life that we have to go through" all of the houses along this street have been without power since about 6 this morning. right now crews are still on the scene working to get it fixed. reporting live in guntersville -- sd -- waay31