Clear

Video taken by Leonard Ipser on AL HWY 71 between Pisgah and Flat Rock in Jackson County

Video taken by Leonard Ipser on AL HWY 71 between Pisgah and Flat Rock in Jackson County

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events