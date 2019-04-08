Speech to Text for DECATUR FAMILY STILL ASKING FOR ANSWERS, SIX YEARS AFTER HIT AND RUN DEATH

notify his family. new tonight.... a family in decatur gathered together to raise awareness about the death of their loved one. george bolden was 49 when he died after a truck rear- ended his suv on interstate 65. today, six years later, the family still doesn't have answers. they're asking anyone with information to come forward. waay31's sierra phillips spoke to the family at the vigil who say they are just trying to get some closure. press- "our hope is to keep it alive" sunday, family and friends came by the dozens to remember the life of george bolden. ruth- "he always had a joke, or funny thing to say, he kept you laughing." bolden died in 2015. after he was rear-ended on interstate 65, his suv flipped and hit a tree. he was 49 years old and left behind 7 children. since that time- there have been no arrests and no answers for his family. ruth- "we're looking for justice for him." bolden's sister, ruth flynn, told me the family will gather every year, around the day of his death, until they have closure. ruth- "we get together, pray, sing a song...hoping that one day god will reveal the person that hit and killed him. for now, the family says they'll continue to raise awareness and pray for answers. press - "the thing is to pray to god to have mercy....have mercy on the situation" if you have any information, you're asked to contact state if you have any information, you're asked to contact state troopers. the family says the reward for information