Speech to Text for Burglary Suspect Arrested After Brief Footchase

a trailer home on triana boulevard. waay 31's casey albritton joins us live from the scene. she has on what happened. casey? the suspect jesus zuniga platas was armed when he was leaving a home in this neighborhood along triana boulevard. police say he jumped in his car and fled the scene... police chased him along memorial parkway. he was eventually caught on governors drive after crashing into another car. i talked to neighbors here and they told me burglaries are not unusual for this area of town. emelie paniagua "i can't even be surprised because i feel like this neighborhood is going down hill." jorge negrete "i was not surprised, i mean, it happens. it probably happens and nobody says anything but it happened." this was the reaction of neighbors when they heard about platas breaking into a home in their neighborhood along traina boulevard. emelie paniagua "it could happen at any time honestly and this neighborhood is just going down hill." emelie paniagua and jorge negrete have lived along triana boulevard for over ten years... jorge negrete "i don't feel safe and i don't think anyone else here feels safe as well." they say that the area has always been dangerous...and burglaries happen often. jorge negrete "it's getting worse and worse as time progresses." one week ago, they decided to move to a new home...a decision they made quickly after having their first child. emelie paniagua "it's kind of scary because you never know what could happen to your house....that's why we literally moved a week ago because i don't feel comfortable here anymore." their parents still live in the neighborhood...and they say when they visit, they will be more aware of their surroundings. jorge negrete "keep an eye out...honestly, kind of watch eachothers back. let people know, 'hey this happened.' kind of let their neighbors know...kind of like a community or family." platas is now being charged with felony leaving the scene and attempting to flee and elude. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.