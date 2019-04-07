Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Happy Birthday, Kira Lewis Jr!

Alabama Freshman and Hazel Green Grad finally turned 18!

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 9:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Happy Birthday, Kira Lewis Jr!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

update on what happened. a huge happy birthday is in order for alabama freshman and hazel green grad kira lewis junior! the basketball stand out is finally 18! kira was the youngest basketball player in the n- c-a-a. there is still no new news on whether lewis is staying at alabama since he did enter the transfer
Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events