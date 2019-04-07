Speech to Text for Auburn Players Look to Next Year After Loss to Virginia

end of the game? "i don't even know what we are going to do after this honestly, it's going to be weird going back to the hotel." "we're a little disappointed, we aren't angry, we are just disappointed it had to end like this." with less than a second to go, a foul on samir doughty sent virginia guard, kyle guy to the free throw line for three shots. he made thema all, and thats it. auburn loses 63-62. "they were letting us play throughout the whole game, it caught me off guard, i didn't expect that call." "they let us play the entire game, i'm not going to hold back on what i feel, i won't be playing in the ncaa anymore, but virginia played a good game, credit to them." senior bryce brown walked off the court screaming ncaa needs new refs after the controversial final foul call. "i regret that, caught up int he moment." that final play will be debated for days, but it doesn't change the outcome of the game. auburn's run is done, but the history they made will forever be part of auburn. the motto for this season was unfinished business, now doughty is looking to next year, with that same mind set. "i still feel like we have unfinished business for real because i feel like we should be playing in the national championship, so i don't know what the motto will be, but for me unfinished business is something i can go about."