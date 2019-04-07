Speech to Text for Bruce Pearl, Auburn Players and Fans React After Auburn's Loss to Virginia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now ... the streets of auburn are quiet after a devastating loss in the final four. here's a look at toomer's corner -- with toilet paper still hanging up from the team's elite eight win sunday. it was packed then. now its nearly deserted. and take a look at this -- some fans jumped the gun and celebrated before the game was officially over! you can see students rushing to the popular spot. but once they found out auburn lost -- it quickly cleared out. the heartbreak stretches across the state and into north alabama. here are fans in donwtown huntsville in the final second of the game -- as the clock struck midnight on the tigers' cinderella story. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. we have team coverage on tonight's big game. waay 31 sports director lynden blake saw it all first hand in minneapolis, minnesota -- and got to talk with the team after the loss. first, though, we start with waay 31's lauren cavassini to break down the game and the reaction as it unfolded. lauren. it's been final for a few hours now, and i think it's finally sunk in for me, auburn lost in an extremely close final four game to number one seeded virginia. now due to broadcasting rules, we aren't allowed to show you how this all went down, so i decided to take a modern approach to highlights and show you via twitter posts from the two teams. auburn came into this game with the question, why not us? they've been the underdog for most of the post season and this match up against the cavs was no different. plus the tigers were down one of their best players, sophomore chuma okeke who had a-c-l surgery earlier this week. but auburn not letting any talk get them down, samir doughty with four points and two rebounds to start things off; he'd finish as the leading scorer with 13 points. despite a slow start for the tigers, they went into halftime with the 31-28 lead over virginia. but after the break, the cavs came to play taking the lead quickly with a steal and layup by kihei clark. trailing by 10 with under six minutes to play, auburn scored 14 unanswered points, including two threes by senior bryce brown. they were just one second away from playing in the national championship, when a foul was called on samir doughty and u- v-a's kyle guy hit three free throws giving the cavs the 63-62 win. absolutely heartbreaking for this auburn team. and no one's happy about the controversial call made by the refs with seconds left in the game when ty jerome dribbles, hit the ball with his leg, and then dribbles again, which is a double dribble. this could have changed the outcome of this one. now we're joined by waay 31 sports director lynden blake, who watched all this go down inside us bank stadium tonight. lynden, what was the atmosphere like in the final seconds and after the game? ad-lib open of story "that's what hurts the most is i won't be able to wear this jersey again, hopefully, i made a huge impact on this program, it's changed my life to the fullest, as an auburn man, i've grown, i've matured. i"m happy au gave me the opportunity to be a player." "i'll worry about th loss another time, right now, it hurts i'm not able to play with malik, horace, those players that's testing the waters, that's the worst part about it." its the final game for brooks high school's cole blackstock...he says he'll miss this locker room who's become his family. "it's hard for it to come to an end because we have such a great group of guys and we were one play away from making it to the next round." i asked cole what his favorite memory he's made at auburn... "final four, that's every kids' dream to go to the final four, to make it hear was an incredible experience." ad-lib toss back to studio thanks lynden.