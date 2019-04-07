Speech to Text for AUBURN FANS STILL PROUD AFTER HEART BREAKING LOSS IN FINAL FOUR

today, the huntsville madison county auburn club gathered together to watch the final four game between the tigers and the cavaliers. waay 31's alex torres-perez watched with the auburn fans until the bitter end. moments ago this place was actually filled with auburn fans, but they all left after the heartbreaking loss against virginia. and now they tell me it's still a great day to be a tiger. john bolton you just don't miss a game like this. fans gathered at the martin bar and bistro saturday evening decked out in their auburn gear from head to toe. loud cheers and groans filled the bar as the tigers played against the cavaliers. the tigers had a losing record at the beginning of the season, so to make it to the final four for the first time in school history was unexpected. chris hanks that came out of nowhere because half way through the season it looked like we weren't going to make march madness. but they did and they barely lost to virginia! thanks to one free throw after a foul was called at the 3 point line with less than a second left in the game. claire wilson, john bolton i thought we won. we did a hive five thinking we won not realizing a foul was called. one minute we went from jubilitaion to shock... misery. despite the heartbreaking loss, auburn fans are still proud. to go this far in march madness after not thinking we were going to be there... it's amazing. and they say they can't wait until next season. kari foscue we truly love it and we will always be auburn fans no matter what and cannot wait until next season. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. kari foscue war eagle! wait for us next year!