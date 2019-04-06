Speech to Text for Auburn Fans and Players on Edge Waiting for Final Four Game to Start

evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31 sports anchor lauren cavasinni is here now. lauren, a lot of build up for this final four game. fans are glad it's about to start. yes greg, this week probably felt so long for auburn fans as they waited for game day. i imagine the anticipation is similar to a little kid on christmas eve waiting for santa to come down the chimney. now the fans aren't the only ones who feel this way, the players are also getting ready for this big game hopefully by eatting some hibachi which is what they've done ahead of all their wins so far in the post season. let's send you now to minneapolis where waay 31 sports director lynden blake talked to players about how they're feeling ahead of the final four. ll toss: auburn fans are out and about in minneapolis today... i ran in to several downtown, and saw a stream of fans pour in as i was getting to the stadium. they're travling for auburn's first final four game thats getting underway in minuetes. it's the biggest game in the history of auburn basketball. "i hope fans pack the stands" auburn is ready for first final four game, with a spot in the championship up for grabs. its been a lot of practice and talking with media, still, players have gotten to take in the sights of the best weekend in college basketball. "the court is in a football stadium, that's an experience in itself. the hotel has been nice the haircuts, to game rooms, everyhing they're doing, its amazing, and we 're experiencing." cole blackstock grew up an auburn fan, he says his family has to pinch themselves every day, because going to the final four doesn't seem real. "its been an incredible journey, we were sitting, and my mom was like did you ever expect us to be sitting here playing in the final four." ll:next time you hear from me we will know if auburn's season continues or if virginia took down the tigers. reporitng in us bank stadium, lynden blake waay 31 sports. thanks lynden. these