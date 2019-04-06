Speech to Text for TVA IS REINFORCING PICKWICK DAM TO MINIMIZE EARTHQUAKE THREAT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening. right now if a big earthquake were to hit alabama or tennessee ... its' possible pickwick dam could fail. because of this seismic threat ... tva is reinforcing pickwick dam to be able to withstand a large quake. pickwick dam is about an hour northwest of the shoals in savannah tennessee. waay 31's breken terry is live after getting exclusive access to the pickwick project ... and how recent bad weather slowed down tva's plans. breken. greg, i am here at wilson dam in the shoals and the next dam downstream from here is pickwick, back in february when we had mass amounts of flooding along the tennessee river you see here it delayed tva's project but with the river back down to normal levels prep work for the pickwick dam project is starting. pickwick dam was completed in 1938, when the dam was built the technology used to build it was state of the art. pickwick dam has a clay core in it's center. tva says back then little was known about earthquakes and the effect they could have on dams. auld- one of the things we realized during the testing process at pickwick dam is that it's seismically susceptible to defamation. that means if a large earthquake were to hit ... pickwick dam's clay core could shift ... and the dam could give way. auld- pickwick is a safe dam as it sits today the only thing that effects pickwick or the defamation we refereed to earlier is only under a seismic condition what were trying to do is bring it into a seismic standard. tva has already equipped the dam with an updated warning system, adding some 30 seismic instruments that monitor the dam 24/7. bernie auld, tva's senior program manager at pickwick dam, tells us their main concern is how close pickwick dam is to the new madrid fault line. auld- we're monitoring earthquakes both in east tn and west tn so it's something were very cognoscente on it's something we look at and monitor all our dams under any seismic activity throughout the valley. now the big project of reinforcing pickwick dam will start and it's costing tva about 150 million dollars. they have cleared trees and moved equipment into place to start adding a berm, which is a raised bank. this is what it looks like now and this is what it will look like after. auld- it will extend out about 50 to 75 foot and as you see the little ponded area you will see an extended fill and again this is all basically to mitigate the seismic activity and keep the dam in shape. tva will be using a million tons of rock and sand to reinforce the dam, that's equal to 300 saturn five rockets. they will also be using all local contractors on the project. if your wondering what it would look like if the dam were to breach auld tells us it would be similar to flooding in 2013 in savannah tennessee. auld- what we want to do is educate the people so people who flooded prior to that process would see the same form of flooding should a seismic event occur of that nature that would cause any sort of breach in the dam. tva tells us river navigation will not be effected by this project. the work on forming the berms will start this fall and the project will be done in about two years. live in muscle shoals bt waay31. in june -- tva, the army core of engineers, and the federal emergency management agency will be doing a multi- agency training exercise ... simulating a big earthquake at the new