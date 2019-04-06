Speech to Text for Auburn's Final Preps for Final 4 Game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now... the auburn tigers basketball team might not get much sleep tonight -- because tomorrow they'll play the biggest game of their lives! they take on number one- seeded virginia -- with a trip to the national championship on the line. waay 31 sports director lynden blake is at the final four... with how one of the tigers who won't be on the floor will still make a big impact. this is is without chuma okeke. the injured player was a top 3 scorer for the tigers. the team says he's the heart of the locker room. samir doughty caught up with chuma in between practice "i talked to him yesterday haven't talked to him today. what has he said? chuma don't say much y'all know he is just quiet, i would be surprised if i get a text tomorrow from him." tip off is 5:09. reporting in us bank stadium lynden blake waay 31 sports . for all our coverage on auburn's journey to a national title -- head to waay tv dot com. also make sure you tune into waay 31 news at 5, 6 and 10 tomorrow to see how the tigers fare at