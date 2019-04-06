Speech to Text for No New Blasting on Cecil Ashburn Dr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at ten... the city of huntsville says a miscommunicatio n about new blasting for the cecil ashburn project - caused concern for some homeowners.. the city put those concerns to rest today when they told homeowners there will not be any new blasting for the project... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman ... dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher is live on cecil ashburn drive... kody... how are people who live next to the project responding to the city's attempts to reassure them? the people i'm talking with are pleased with the city's response to their concerns.. compared to how they felt going into the meeting... when they were very concerned their homes could be damaged by new blasting... keith booker has lived on donegal drive next to cecil ashburn for over 20 years... he's kept close tabs on the project... because the work is right next to a cliff behind his home... keith booker/lives next to cecil ashburn "this is where i first realized that something had changed." he noticed crews taking out trees... so he asked an inspector overseeing the project what was going on... booker was told crews were clearing the area for blasting... this is where the city says the miscommunication happened... the contractor was only checking to see if blasting was a possibility... but decided against it... when booker found that out... keith booker/lives next to cecil ashburn "it was a big relief" another relief for him... was the city is adding a protected turn signal where a green arrow is given for those going in and out of his neighborhood... keith booker/lives next to cecil ashburn "i think all the residence were quite pleased with that." there are still some concerns... keith booker/lives next to cecil ashburn "certainly the foliage and large trees that have been lost in some areas." with the trees gone... there are also concerns about preserving... nats: the quiet nature of the neighborhood... kevin call/lives next to cecil ashburn "any increase in noise is obviously is not desirable, but we understand that with more traffic at least at the road level there will be more noise" which is why booker and call would like to see the city replace the trees that were taken away... and given conversations with the city on friday.. keith booker/lives next to cecil ashburn "we're cautiously optimistic." the city tells me they're always willing to meet with homeowners to work on solutions to concerns they may have... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... for more information on the cecil ashburn construction project -- head to waay tv dot com. you can find the link to the page right under our news tab. there you'll find a complete breakdown on the project that the