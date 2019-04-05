Speech to Text for Auburn basketball players show their talents

happening now... we're just 24 hours away from tipoff for the auburn tigers! the team's been in minnesota all week getting ready for the big game! that's where we find waay 31 sports director lynden blake! "i can play the guitar, what kind... acoustic? do you have a favorite song? robin thicke? can you sing? tries to sing "hidden talents? i can play the trumpet, i was in the band" "i use to sing in church, i use to sing in choirs and all that, and at auburn all my classes have to do with robotics and stuff like that." myles parker says j von mccormick and jared harper are smooth on the saxophone. "and they're both roommates, that's not a coincidence, and they're the same height. i'm actually taller than jared." will macoy says he can play anything on the piano. "if i can look it up on youtube i can learn it, if he hears something he can play it, we are in hotels and he can play the piano. i took piano for 7 years." we've heard malik sing, but j von says he can rap. "nah i don't got nothing right now, man why are you putting me on the spot." malik deflected the attention back to myles, saying he knows the madison academy grad has a voice. singing the word minnesota malik starts laughing auburn having fun and coach marquis daniels says thats how he knows the team is ready to play. the moment they start getting quiet.... is not good. tip off against uva is tomorrow at 5:09