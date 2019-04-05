Speech to Text for Vaping Can Lead to Seizures

the food and drug administration is investigating a possible link between e- cigarette use, and seizures. we sent waay31's sierra phillips to find out if these kinds of warnings, keep teens from picking up the habit. sierra? najahe, here in albertville and across the country you can pick up e-cigarettes at any gas station or vape shop. people i talked to today told me they aren't surprised to learn of another potential side effect. oden "i don't think its a good thing to do" journey oden is 17-years-old. the albertville teen tells me she doesn't smoke or use e-cigarettes, but a lot of her friends vape. oden "most of them....mostly all of them" the food and drug administration says it's found 35 cases in the last decade, linking vaping to seizures. most of those cases involve teens or young adults, and could be caused by tobacco poisoning. late last year, the administration called teen vaping an epidemic, saying it had spiked nearly 80 percent in high schoolers and 50 percent in middle schoolers, in the last year. the numbers don't surprise larry cook. cook - "my granddaughter was doing it for a long time until she got caught" cook says companies aren't doing enough to keep these products away from teens. cook "they're in it to make money so they're still going to advertise the product" despite more and more of her peers smoking e-cigs -- oden is staying away the products. oden "just because it has a lot of negative health effects and i don't support it at all" today was the last day for the commissioner of the food and drug administration. for the last two years scott gott-lib has been workng on issues of smoking, and teen vaping. he blamed vaping company juul for starting what he called a teen vaping crisis. the washington post says he's returning to the private sector to take on high drug prices. congressman robert aderholt named his tobacco bill after gottlieb. "the scott act" would raise the national tobacco age to 21. "scott" stands for "stopping consumption of tobacco by teens." the bill would also require more age verification for online vape sales. aderholt represents colbert, lawrence, franklin,