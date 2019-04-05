Speech to Text for Fans Excited to See Auburn in the Final Four

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on monday.. happenig now.. auburn fans are arriving in minneapolis for tomorrows big game! this is the first time ever auburn has been in the march madness final four! they face off againt virginia tomorrow evening.. waay 31 sports director lynden blake is live in minneapolis where she talked to some eager fans! thousands of fans packed us bank stadium for open practice to watch the teams prep for tomorrow's games. it was easy to spot the orange and blue in the crowd, auburn fans making the most out of this historic run. its' 1200 miles from auburn, alabama to us bank stadium. those miles nothing to tiger fans who've waited their whole life to see auburn basketball make the men's final four. "we have season tickets, we're at all games, we follow the tigers." "two years ago we were a football school and basketball was just nothing, but now we're in the final four, it's just crazy." matt marone is from minnesota and goes to auburn. he says he went their for the warm weather and football, but says campus is going crazy for this basketball team. "everyone's excited and super optimistic we could for sure when the national championship there's no doubt." i asked what would toomer's corner look like if auburn basketball brought home their first title. "there would not be enough toilet paper in the city." the wileys have a different fan perspective, vickie and aubrey are former auburn basketball stars now their son, austin, is making history with the tigers. "just looking back on my time in the final four, i feel like my teammates didn't embrace what we were doing, so i just want him to embrace it and make the best of it." "i hope we see him do what he needs to do and auburn come back with a national championship" auburn has the lowest chances to bring home the title. but the auburn family, isn't crunching numbers. "100% chance to win, we always believe and we love it." "we have a good feeling about it even though a lot of people counted us out." bpi says auburn has 7% chance to win. but ask any player if they care. they will say we like being counted out.. thats how we roll.