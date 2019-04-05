Speech to Text for Hartselle Crime Spree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six.. take a look at your screen! police are trying to track down two suspects caught on camera ... breaking into a hartselle subway. tonight waay 31 has learned, the duo could be part of a much larger ring of thieves. burglars who are targeting businesses along i-65... from birmingham all the way to hartselle right here in north alabama. melissa glover, subway manager subway break-in could be connected to ring of thieves "i really am scared for whoever is next." subway manager melissa glover says she was surprised when she found out that a burglary at a subway in hartselle could be connected to a spree of crimes along i-65. "it makes me feel scared because my store could be next." surveillance video caught these two burglars red handed as they broke into a hartselle subway at around 2 :30 tuesday morning. the suspects jumped over the counter and pocketed 400 dollars from the cash registers. the two men are still out on the loose! "whoever does this is you know kind of crazy to be out here doing this kind of stuff." hartselle police believe this robbery might be connected to another subway break in that was reported to the cullman county sheriff's office. investigators at the sheriff's office told waay 31 they believe the suspects are part of a bigger ring of thieves. but, they say they won't know for sure until the suspects are caught. if you have any information about the break-in or who the suspects are,