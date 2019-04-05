Speech to Text for GPS Rollover: Y2K19?

new at five! it's a big "re-set" weekend for g- p-s technology. the government says it could disrupt how you navigate ... and some people are calling it "y-2-k- 19." we sent waay 31's casey albritton to find out exactly what it means, and who will be impacted. casey? homeland security says the satellite that helps your gps operate, needs to be reset about every 20 years. now the good news is, your phone shouldn't be impacted, since it's newer technology. but if you rely on an older g- p-s system, you can expect some glitches. karen thiry/ gps-user "oh no, like if you're traveling and suddenly the map is gone...and you don't know where you are...then what?" this is the reaction got i when i told karen thiry about the gps re-set. thiry tells me she's going on her first camping trip this weekend...and she'll be using an older g-p-s to help her travel. karen thiry 'i was already nervous and this has added just another layer of okay, what else can go wrong with this first trip." with the g-p-s satellite update this saturday, she says any issues will make navigating difficult. karen thiry "but if there are not signs, and the gps decides to quit then i can't easily pull over to the side of the road and pull out my phone." another concern? people who live in rural areas. elizabeth wilbanks/ gps- user "a lot of places out there where there is no signal....and if they go to a place where they do have signal and try to pick up something, they aren't going to if there is going to be a problem tomorrow." most people i talked to said there's an easy fix... ray scott/ huntsville resident "i found that the maps on phone actually track better than my gps did...but i'm not worried about the glitch because i'm using a phone." homeland security says if you want to avoid any issues this weekend, update your g- p-s now and contact the manufacturer with any questions. meanwhile, thiry has some other advice. karen thiry/ gps-user "i would think, be familiar with where you're going for a while...and just verify that where you're going is where you're really going." i did reach out to at least eight tech companies in huntsville today ....most of them had no idea it was even happening. i also contacted boeing and the marshall space flight center for their perspective .... i'll let you know when i hear back. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.