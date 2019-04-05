Speech to Text for 3M Lawsuit Settlement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drug arrest.. customers are happy to hear about a legal settlement between 3-m and the west morgan-east lawrence water and sewer authority. the water authority accused 3m of contaminating drinking water in the tennessee river with potentially cancer-causing chemicals. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with reaction from customers. they are relieved to know their rates won't be going up afterall. those here at west morgan- east lawrence water and sewer authority tell me they are looking forward to having a permanent solution for their customers, and are glad their customers won't have to foot the bill. we are thrilled that 3m is stepping up and that they are doing the right thing. this is exactly what should've been done from the very beginning." shannon robertson is a west morgan-east lawrence water and sewer authority customer and says she knows all about their lawsuit with 3-m. after hearing a settlement was agreed upon on thursday between 3-m and the water authority, robertson was relieved. shannon robertson, customer "it takes away the worry that we have about any kind of safety issues." that's because, for several months, robertson and her family felt they needed to limit the water they used in their own home, due to the potential of cancer-causing chemicals. shannon robertson, customer "we had bottled water. we looked into the whole-house filtration system. we brushed our teeth with bottled water." the west morgan-east lawrence water and sewer authority implemented a carbon filtration system and tested for chemicals on a regular basis, but robertson still worried that some chemicals weren't being detected. for a while, there was a plan to increase customers' rates by three dollars each year for three years to help pay for a twenty-five million dollar reverse osmosis filtration system that would strip the water of virtually any questionable compounds. but that's no longer the case. the reverse osmosis filtration system is still expected to be implemented soon, but robertson is grateful to hear that she won't have to pay for it, saying she hopes 3-m will. shannon robertson, customer "if a person or an organization causes something to happen, then they should be the ones to pay for it, not the rate payers. and so this is extremely good news for the customers of west morgan- east lawrence water authority." i reached out to 3-m for a statement regarding the settlement, but i'm still waiting to hear back. we will keep you updated as we learn more details on that settlement. we asked how much the settlement will be and were told 3m and the water authority will release joint statement in the near future . reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news in 2018, the water authority also settled a similar lawsuit against daikin in decatur for four million dollars... while the reverse osmosis filter is a permanent solution -- the water authority used several temporary fixes to keep water safe enough for people to drink! after new health advisories -- they installed 6 new carbon filters. they're large scale versions of the ones you have in your fridge.. they're as big as shipping containers! the system works -- but is expensive to maintain. the initial cost was 4 million dollars and replacing the carbon every year cost 600 thousand dollars.. if you would like to read more about the lawsuit that was filed against 3-m just head over to our website and click