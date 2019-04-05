Speech to Text for Albertville Fight Ends in Stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turned back on until the building is inspected. new details tonight at 6. a fight over an air hose ... led to an all-out brawl at an albertville saw mill! tonight jason smith is in the marshall county jail. two of his co-workers are in the hospital with serious wounds! waay31s sierra phillips has shows us how it all went down. it all happened behind me at southern parallel forest products. i spent some time friday talking to people who live and work in the area and they tell me they're still shocked. stansbury -"everyday i commute it to go to work, to go to walmart, i drive by" jessica stansbury lives right by industrial road in albertville --- its an area that is spread out, and she says people tend to keep to themselves. stansbury- "we're peaceful, we're quite around here" she was surprised to learn about the events on wednesday at the saw mill. albertville police say they responded to a possible stabbing. when they got there they found 3 employees had gotten in a physical fight over an air hose. police say, one employee threw a large bolt hitting the other in the face. that employee drew a knife to protect himself, and then began slashing at his attackers. when police got there they found one guy with a broken jaw. another was in the parking lot with stab wounds. stansbury "shocked...compl etely shocked" police tell me in addition to jason smith's arrest, more could be coming. in albertville, sierra philips, waay31 news. waay31 reached out to southern parallel forest