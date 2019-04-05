Speech to Text for Copper Plant Furnace Explosion

this afternoon a madison county business closed after an explosion inside! huntsville fire and rescue responded to national copper and smelting company on stanwood boulevard. that's right off moores mill road. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's sydney martin joins us live from the scene... she talked to worker who had to evacuate the building . najahe- huntsville fire and rescue's hazmat team is/is not still here still monitoring the air after the explosion. the explosion was ruled an accident. huntsville utilities was called out here to turn off gas to the building. it won't be turned back on until the building is inspected. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.