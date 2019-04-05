Speech to Text for Huntsville Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole

a huntsville man will not die for killing his wife and son. today a judge sentenced marc stone to life without parole ... after he told the judge he wanted the death penalty! thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's sydney martin has reaction from the courtroom. "the hearing here at the madison county courthouse judge donna pate went with the jury's recommendation and sentenced stephen marc stone to life without parole. stone's wife's mother told us the outcome of the case brought her mixed emotions because he was once a part of her family." larry marsili, stone's attorney "he understands the ramifications of what he did. he understands that there is obviously going to be punishment that goes with that." for the first time friday marc stone addressed the court. he told the judge he would be at peace if he were to receive the death penalty. his attorneys, however, asked the judge not to be wary of his request. larry marsili, stone's attorney "while he certainly has every right to address the court. i do think the thought process is comprised based on the mental illness." defense attorney larry marsili told the judge stone and his wife krista had no marital issues leading up to the murders. and stone was a hardworking family man who supported his family and attended church. his attorney made it clear no one knew about his mental illness prior to what happened in 2013. larry marsili, stone's attorney "it's undisputed in our view that marc is schizophrenic and he is suffering from a clear mental disease." stone apologized in court, saying simply, "i'm sorry." something his wife's family told us they had never heard him say up until now. they felt the apology was not directed at them but instead at the court. the prosecution told us they're hoping the sentencing gives everyone involved closure. tim gann, prosecutor, "it does give me some comfort that he realizes what he did and feels some remorse and hopefully it's honest and genuine." prosecutor tim gann said after february's guilty verdict they were okay with whichever sentencing option the judge chose because they knew he would never be allowed back out on the streets. tim gann, prosecutor, "life without truly means life without. it's going to be death by prison and not lethal injection." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. even though the jury recommended life without parole, the judge could have sentenced stone to death. that's because he committed the murders before a new law that prevents judges from over-riding a jury ... when they