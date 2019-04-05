Speech to Text for Murder Suspects Charged After A Month On The Loose

to see his actions are ciminal. new information tonight. waay 31 is hearing from the mother of a decatur man after police arrested the men they think murdered her son... these two men ulysses wilkerson and zachary williams were charged with capital murder in connection to dooney irvin's death. he was killed more than a month ago waay 31's scottie kay spoke to dooney's mom about the arrests... ann irvin, mother of murder victim "i said to myself, i'm at peace. i don't have to be afraid anymore, because they're not walking around here." that was ann irvin's reaction when she learned the two men accused of killing her youngest son, dooney, were arrested. that's because, for more than a month, irvin has pleaded for answers. ann irvin, mother of murder victim "miserable. your heart is aching at all times." dooney was shot multiple times and killed back in february. according to court documents, physical evidence was found inside the home where the shooting happened. according to investigators it had ulysses wilkerson's d-n-a on it. later, court documents state a witness came forward and told police zachary williams confessed to the murder, including specific details about the crime. both suspects were interviewed by police but denied any involvement in the murder. it's something dooney's mother still can't believe anyone would want to do to her son. ann irvin, mother of murder victim "he was a wonderful child. i never had problems with him. he was a smart, intelligent person." irvin says she can still feel her son's presence... ann irvin, mother of murder victim "when my bedroom door opens up on its own, i say, 'come on in, dooney. ma knows you're alright.'" but she has one question that will never go away. ann irvin, mother of murder victim "why? i just want to know why." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news both wilkerson and williams are being held at the morgan county jail with no