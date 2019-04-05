Speech to Text for Teens Walk Away From Fiery Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this photo of two cars on fire after a crash in florence. police tell us everyone walked away from the wreck without serious injuries. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off... waay31's breken terry spoke with one of the teens who was the crash. she shows us how they walked away with only a few scratches. it was here along veterans drive where chavis mccoy was in the backseat of a car when he says they were going around a curve and the next thing he knew, another car hit them. mccoy- we were on our way here to my house. chavious mccoy and his friends were driving down veterans drive at sycamore street when things went wrong. mccoy- i seen him in our lane and that's when it happened. police tell us it appears the driver of the other car veered into the opposite lane around 9 pm wednesday night. mccoy tells us the next thing he remembers is trying to unbuckle his seatbelt to check on his friends. mccoy- i heard key yelling ouch and stuff like that and i was making sure he was straight. mccoy said after everyone was out, both cars caught on fire. mccoy- i kept telling them we need to step back because it's going to explode. mccoy's mother alisha tells us she rushed to the wreck to make sure her son and his friends were okay. mccoy- looking at it you wouldn't think anyone made it out," said alisha mccoy. mccoy told us he and his friends did go to the hospital to get checked out for minor injuries. his mom believes god had his hand over everyone in the accident. mccoy- god is good. all walked away from that wreck and are blessed," said alisha mccoy look live tag: the driver of the other car wasn't injured either. mccoy and all of his friends were also wearing their seat belts. florence police tell