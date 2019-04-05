Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Stephen Marc Stone Trial

Stephen Marc Stone Trial

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Stephen Marc Stone Trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- in just hours, convicted killer stephen marc stone will be in the madison county courthouse to learn if he will receive life in prison or the death penalty. stone - the man you see on your screen - was found guilty back in february for killing his wife and 7-year old son in their south huntsville home in 2013. today he goes back to court for a sentencing hearing. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this trial since the beginning and joins us live with what is expected to happen today. alyssa -- two months ago, the jury found stephen marc
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events