Speech to Text for City Meeting On Cecil Ashburn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- the city of huntsville will be meeting with people who live along cecil ashburn to hear their concerns around blasting on the project. homeowners told waay 31 they learned blasting in the area will be in their backyards and they are not happy about it. waay 31's rodneya ross is live on cecil ashburn now with what we can expect to happen at the meeting. alyssa...the people who live here told us they're worried