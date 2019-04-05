Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today the city of huntsville will be meeting with people who live along cecil ashburn to address concerns the homeowners have. vo the homeowners told waay 31 they're worried the blasting happening on cecil ashburn will damage their homes since the blasting is just 50 feet from their yards. they also told us they have concerns that the design plans for the project have changed something the city had denied. the meeting is for residents only but we will be working to learn what is discussed. steven... a settlement has been agreed on in an ongoing lawsuit against 3-m. take vo: the west morgan-east lawrence water and sewer authority agreed to a settlement on thursday. 3-m is just one of the companies accused of contaminating drinking water in the tennessee river with potentially cancer-causing chemicals. alyssa? happening today -- in just a few hours, convicted killer stephen marc stone will be in the madison county courthouse to learn if he will receive life in prison or the death penalty. stone was found guilty back in february for killing his wife and 7-year old son in their south huntsville home in 2013. today he goes back to court for a sentencing hearing. decatur police say 2 people have been charged for capital murder! ulysses wilkerson and zachary williams have been charged in the death of michael irvin jr. irvin was found dead in his home and shot several times in february. happening today, president donald trump is traveling to calexico, california to tour the border. while there, he is expected to see a 30-foot section of replacement fencing that was installed last year. the auburn tigers are just a little more than 24 hours away from their first final four appearance in schools history for the march madness tournament! they'll take on number one seed virginia. and waay 31's sports director lynden blake is in minneapolis covering the big game. she'll have live coverage of auburn's big match up starting today