Speech to Text for Being the Underdog

history! but one-seed virginia could prove to be their biggest challenge yet. waay 31 sports director is at the final four in minneapolis ahead of saturdays game... she spoke with auburn players today about their mentality heading into the game. auburn has been the underdog all post season, the bpi gives the tigers a 7% chance of winning the national title. bryce brown is use to being doubted "they told me i wouldnt be in the sec, they definitely told me i would't be in the final four." horace spencer says they're looking to prove someone else wrong saturday.' "we arent satisfied with the final four." if you did pick against auburn, samir doughty says, why not us. "i came up with that stayin and it stuck, why not be the team who wins the national championship." brown says he leans on his dad to help block out the noise "my dad always tells me dont listen to them." auburn leaning on support back home as they continue to make history." thank you for sticking with us back home, we wouldn't be here without you we love you." i couldn't show you practice footage today, but tomorrow we will film auburn as they prep for number one seed virginia. reporting in minneapolis, lynden blake waay 31 sports. auburn fans have a more than a 15-hour trek to get to the final four! alumni events take place in downtown minneapolis tomorrow.