Speech to Text for 3M Decatur Lawsuit Settlement

end. new tonight at ten... the board of directors for the west morgan... east lawrence water and sewer authority has agreed to settle their lawsuit against 3-m in decatur... the lawsuit accused 3-m... and others... of contaminating drinking water in the tennessee river with potentially cancer causing chemicals... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the water authority for what this means for it's customers don sims, the director of the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority, told me he cannot comment about the settlement until they and 3-m release a joint statement... which he said will be coming soon. on top of the approved settlement with 3-m... the water authority board also voted to borrow thirty million dollars to build a reverse osmosis filtration system... sims would not say if borrowing the money for the filtration system is linked to the settlement... today the board also voted to repeal the rate increase of nine dollars that would have been phased in over three years... again... sims could not tell me if this is related to the approved settlement... i spoke with a customer of the water authority who tells me he sees all of these developments as a good thing... keith waugh/water authority customer "it's better than not hearing anything and yeah, the rates not going up. that'll be fantastic. i mean, who wants to pay more?" i called and emailed 3-m to confirm this settlement... but have not gotten a response yet... reporting live in morgan county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... in 2018 the water authority also settled their lawsuit against daikin in decatur for four