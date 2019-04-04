Speech to Text for New Development in Alzheimer's Research

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while incarcerated.. new tonight at ten ... a new development in alzheimer's research ... the hudson alpha institute for biotechnology recently identified a new genetic change that's causing the disease... it will hopefully allow researches to figure out a way to stop the disease before it starts. according to scientist kenneth kosik ... the best hope at treating the disease is to stop it before it strikes -- amber stuart lives in decatur and lost her mom to to alzheimer nearly four years ago ... she said she's eager for someone to find a cure ... amber stuart "i've always said the cure comes back to finding out what causes it." says that while they are seeing progress... it's hard to determine a timeline for when they think they'll cure the disease ... nationwide -- alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death. that's also the case right here in the yellowhammer state. last year -- 92-thousand alabamians 65 and older suffered from alzheimers. with more than 2-thousand deaths in 2015 -- alabama has the 8th highest alzheimers death