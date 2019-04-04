Speech to Text for Huntsville City School Board Tabled a Vote On Charging for Pre-K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten ... the huntsville city school board tabled a vote on a proposal to start charging tuition for its pre-k program ... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sarah singleterry was in the board meeting until about 45 minutes ago ... she's live now outside district headquarters to explain why the board is putting off the vote ... the decision to postpone tonight's pre-k vote all came down to title one funding ... the vote was initially near the top of tonight's agenda ... the board discussed it ... but decided to push the vote until the end of the meeting ... board member michelle watkins asked the district's chief finical officer to provide detailed numbers at the end of the meeting that would provide more details on how this new pre-k proposal would impact title one funding for mcnair and jemison schools since both are title one schools but don't have a pre-k program. the meeting continued ... and just before nine oclock as the meeting was wrapping up, the board decided to table the vote for a future meeting ... watkins said the numbers show that under the pre-k proposal more than 100 thousand dollars would be taken out of mcnair and jemison's individual title one funding in order to support pre-k programs in other title one schools watkins asked that the administrators at mcnair and jemison be notified of this before the board votes the vote is rescheduled for april 18th but if the board can't come to a solution it could be pushed again ... live in hsv ss waay 31